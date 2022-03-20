‘Walking for Justice’ held in Vincent Truitt’s honor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A “Walking for Justice” rally was held Saturday honoring Vincent Truitt, a teenager killed during a police chase in 2020.

KIPP Atlanta led the rally. They walked from the place Truitt was shot and killed in Austell to his home in southwest Atlanta.

According to body cam video, Truitt had a gun as he jumped out of a stolen car and ran. His family claims he did not pose a threat while running away and was intentionally shot.

A grand jury determined the officer handled the situation as he was trained.

Truitt’s parents filed a $150 million lawsuit against Cobb County and the officer who killed Truitt.

