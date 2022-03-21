Authorities seek help finding Hampton man accused of fraud, forgery

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities are looking for 32-year-old Jacob Place of Hampton wanted in connection to a Henry County fraud case.

Place allegedly submitted two personal injury claims to Aflac for a total of $2,200.

“Mr. Place subsequently submitted documents in conjunction with his claim to support his injuries. Investigators later discovered that the documents were fraudulent, and the suspect did not sustain the claimed injuries,” says Georgia insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King

The warrants were issued by a Henry County Judge on March 14.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Criminal Investigations Division’s warrant line at 404-463-6363.

