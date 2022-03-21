Advertisement

Boat collision in Flint River leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

Flint River Boating incident (DNR Law Enforcement Division)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision involving two boats has left one person dead and three others injured in Flint River.

It happened near the Boat Basin Park in Bainbridge during a fishing tournament held on Saturday. The DNR Law Enforcement Division says a 2022 Xpress Center console boat and a 2001 Stratos bass boat collided. The operator of the Stratos was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the operator of the Express and his 16-year-old passenger were taken to Tallahassee for medical care.

Both boats were involved in separate fishing tournaments.

Investigation and reconstruction into the incident is expected to take a few months.

