Boat collision in Flint River leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision involving two boats has left one person dead and three others injured in Flint River.

It happened near the Boat Basin Park in Bainbridge during a fishing tournament held on Saturday. The DNR Law Enforcement Division says a 2022 Xpress Center console boat and a 2001 Stratos bass boat collided. The operator of the Stratos was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was taken to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the operator of the Express and his 16-year-old passenger were taken to Tallahassee for medical care.

Both boats were involved in separate fishing tournaments.

Investigation and reconstruction into the incident is expected to take a few months.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.