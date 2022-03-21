College Park Skyhawks hosting Military Appreciation Night on March 22

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The College Park Skyhawks, in partnership with Emory Healthcare, are hosting Military Appreciation Night on March 22 at the Gateway Center Arena. The team will work with Emory Healthcare and the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program (EHVP) to bring a fan experience that honors all current and former military members and their families.

For the first time in College Park Skyhawks history, the team will wear themed jerseys in honor of Military Appreciation Night. The jerseys will bring awareness to the issues of veteran care and the work of the EHVP. The military-themed, black-and-white camouflage jerseys will feature Emory Healthcare logos.

The veterans program at Emory treats conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), military sexual trauma (MST), anxiety, and depression related to military service. Treatment is free and confidential for eligible post-9/11 veterans and service members living anywhere in the United States regardless of discharge status, deployment history, or length of service.

During the game against the Maine Celtics, veterans and current military members and their families will be honored with in-arena presentations and more. A court-sized flag will be displayed during the national anthem and the team will give an address before the game.

The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on PeachtreeTV.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets can email info@cpskyhawks.com, visit cpskyhawks.com or call 404-878-3370.

