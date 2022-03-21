Advertisement

Falcons QB Matt Ryan to be traded to Colts, sources say

FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws during the first half of an NFL...
FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Falcons owner Arthur Blank says the team must have a succession plan at quarterback even while counting on Matt Ryan to continue as the starter in 2022.(AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Reports are coming in that Matt Ryan, starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons since 2008, will be traded.

According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons will be trading Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Additional details of the trade have not been made public at this time.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A fatal crash occurred Monday afternoon on I-85 North at exit 111/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road...
Fatal crash closes 3 of 5 northbound lanes of I-85 at exit 111 in Gwinnett County
Atlanta Police investigating shooting near Forsyth, Trinity Avenue
Atlanta Police investigating shooting near Forsyth, Trinity Avenue
Legendz of the Streetz Tour
Hip hop artists have chance to open for Legendz of the Streets Tour in Atlanta
This is how mail arrived in D.C. after a metro Atlanta woman handed it sealed to a Duluth Post...
‘No comment’: USPS postmasters won’t respond to mail theft problems