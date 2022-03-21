Falcons QB Matt Ryan to be traded to Colts, sources say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Reports are coming in that Matt Ryan, starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons since 2008, will be traded.

According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons will be trading Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Additional details of the trade have not been made public at this time.

