Falcons QB Matt Ryan to be traded to Colts, sources say
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Reports are coming in that Matt Ryan, starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons since 2008, will be traded.
According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons will be trading Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Additional details of the trade have not been made public at this time.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.