Family seeks answers 12 years after cellphone store killing in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a slain south Georgia woman is still seeking answers 12 years after she was found slain at her job.

Sandra Robinson was killed at the Douglas cellphone store where she worked the night of March 17, 2010. No arrests have been made in the case. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation recently announced a $3,000 reward for information leading to charges in her death, WALB-TV reported.

Robinson’s family and close friends gathered Wednesday for a church service in her memory. Her son, Trey Robinson, pleaded with the community for help solving the case.

“If anybody knows anything pertaining to my mother’s death, speak up because it could be your family member and you can be in the same shoes that I’m in right now,” he said. “Don’t keep quiet on this.”

Mark Pro, the GBI agent in charge of the bureau’s Douglas office, said agents have been reviewing the case and following up on leads, hoping for a breakthrough.

“We just wanted to raise the community awareness that the investigation is still active and ongoing and we are seeking any information that may be out there,” Pro said.

