Fatal crash closes 3 of 5 northbound lanes of I-85 at exit 111 in Gwinnett County
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee Police are working a fatal crash Monday afternoon on I-85 northbound at exit 111/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road involving a tractor-trailer and a van.
Officials confirm one person has died.
Suwanee Police say three of five lanes of I-85 North are closed at this time. Drivers should choose an alternate route if possible to avoid extreme delays.
