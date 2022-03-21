Fatal crash closes 3 of 5 northbound lanes of I-85 at exit 111 in Gwinnett County

SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) - Suwanee Police are working a fatal crash Monday afternoon on I-85 northbound at exit 111/Lawrenceville Suwanee Road involving a tractor-trailer and a van.

Officials confirm one person has died.

Suwanee Police say three of five lanes of I-85 North are closed at this time. Drivers should choose an alternate route if possible to avoid extreme delays.

