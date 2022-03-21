Fight between Mcdonald’s employees leads to gunfire, police looking for shooter

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fight between two McDonald’s employees escalated to gunfire in Union City.

Police say a physical fight broke out between the workers and that’s when one of the employees allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooter fled the scene and remains at large. If you know of their whereabouts contact Union City police at (770) 306-6849.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.