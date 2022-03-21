Advertisement

Fight between Mcdonald’s employees leads to gunfire, police looking for shooter

FILE - A sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des...
FILE - A sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fight between two McDonald’s employees escalated to gunfire in Union City.

Police say a physical fight broke out between the workers and that’s when one of the employees allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other in the leg.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooter fled the scene and remains at large. If you know of their whereabouts contact Union City police at (770) 306-6849.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones on first day of spring
Here’s how to score free ice-cream on Free Cone Day
Severe Weather Risk Tomorrow
Monday Forecast
A Brookhaven police car is pictured outside of Penthouse ATL following an armed robbery and...
Man shoots at security guards after getting robbed at gunpoint in Brookhaven
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
History-making Jackson set for Senate hearing for high court