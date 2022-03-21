FIRST ALERT: Pleasant weather ahead of Wednesday rain, storms!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Stunning early spring weather continues across the Atlanta Metro, North Georgia and much of the Southeast. After peaking in the upper 60s and lower 70s before 4 p.m., temperatures cool back into the 60s, then 50s, this evening.

Have evening plans? You may want a light jacket. The forecast remains mostly clear and dry.

We’ll wake up to a cool Tuesday morning. Clouds increase through the day as temperatures warm through the 60s; peaking in the 70s by mid-afternoon.

Stormier weather arrives mid-week...

A strong storm system sparks several rounds of severe weather across the Southern-Plains and Mid-South this evening through Tuesday afternoon. Widespread severe weather is possible across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama through Tuesday evening.

Weather goes down-hill across north and middle Georgia Wednesday morning. Locally, ingredients are less favorable for widespread severe weather. But, a few strong - or severe - storms are possible Wednesday morning.

Get ready for a colder weekend...

Rain, storms shift south through the day Wednesday. Pleasant weather returns Wednesday evening and Thursday. A cold front moves through our region Friday night, into Saturday morning. Much chillier, sunnier weather filters in this weekend. A widespread frost is possible Sunday morning. A light freeze is possible in the typically-cooler spots Sunday morning.

Have a great Monday evening,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.