Forsyth County father killed while helping driver who had just crashed

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) - John Colby Waldon’s wife said her husband was such a selfless man. She is still in shock over his death, but not because he died helping a driver who crashed.

“I don’t think it was ever a thought of his do I have time to do this or do I not? I think he saw somebody who needed help and he never thought twice,” said Trisha Waldon. “It’s so fitting you know. His mother said it so well the other day she said he was the guy that wanted all the good and none of the glory.”

According to Forsyth County Deputies, Waldon and another person tried to open the door to a driver who crashed into the median strip on Peachtree Parkway near Granite Lane in Johns Creek. Another car driving past hit both Waldon and the other person helping. The other person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, Waldon was not so lucky.

He was the father of a 6-year-old daughter.

“How do you tell your daughter that they won’t see their father again? He’s playing Barbie with her. He wore make-up to the grocery store the other day and forgot she had put it on him, he just forgot to take it off. You know he’s very hands on, he was very present,” Trisha said.

John Colby Waldon's wife says the family is in shock to learn of his death but not the way he died. Forsyth County Deputies say he was struck by a car and killed, trying to help a driver who had just crashed. Details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/bfK6Oyh3k5 — Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) March 21, 2022

Friends and family describe Waldon as someone always willing to help others no matter the situation and a man of faith.

“I’m grateful that he took us to the church that we go to. There’s a lot of support there and I really do feel like the faith that he grew in both Brimley and I is exactly what is going to make this whole thing bearable because it just doesn’t seem like it otherwise.”

Deputies said they are unsure what caused the driver to suddenly turn into the median strip and crash.

The driver that hit the two men did stay on scene.

So far no charges have been made against any driver, but deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

“I couldn’t imagine it any other way. He died helping someone. And he wanted me to know that ‘when I go’ I want everybody to know that I just wanted to help, and he made it clear,” Trisha said.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.