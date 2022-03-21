Georgia man gets more than 6 years for possessing child porn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia man has been sentenced to serve more than six years in federal prison after he admitted possessing hundreds of images of child pornography.

Justin Bryan, 34, of Hephzibah, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and was sentenced Wednesday to serve six years and eight months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release, according to online court records. The judge also ordered Bryan to pay $18,000 in restitution to victims and to register as a sex offender when he gets out of prison.

“This sentence demonstrates the determination of the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to find those who prey on children in our communities and bring them to justice,” said Philip Wislar, acting head of the FBI office in Atlanta. “Our message to these predators is you cannot hide behind the ‘anonymity’ of the internet.”

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip in December 2020 about online child pornography images and notified the FBI. Agents arrested Bryan and seized multiple electronic devices containing hundreds of videos and images of child pornography, prosecutors said in a news release.

“Each time an image of sexual exploitation is shared on the internet, a vulnerable child is revictimized,” U.S. Attorney David Estes said in the release.

