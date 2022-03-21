Gorgeous weather today, storms and rain Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We begin the day with chilly temperatures, but warm into the 70s by this afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast:

Sunny and gorgeous with a nice breeze and a quick warm-up through the day.

Sunny & Mild (cbs46)

High: 73° Average High: 67° Chance of Rain: 0%

What You Need to Know:

Tonight stays warmer, with morning lows near 50. Tomorrow will be another mild and dry day with filtered sunshine and highs in the 70s. Rain arrives Tuesday night and scattered showers and t-storms continue through the early afternoon on Wednesday. Right now it looks like our severe weather chances are low, but a few strong storms may develop after sunrise across East GA before we dry out Wednesday afternoon.

Isolated strong storms are possible. (cbs46)

