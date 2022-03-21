Here’s how to score free ice-cream on Free Cone Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Now that the official start of Spring is upon us, Dairy Queen is celebrating the season by giving customers with a sweet tooth a pretty sweet deal.

Free Cone Day returns to participating locations Monday. All day, customers can get a small vanilla cone, while supplies last.

The happiest day of the year is almost here! Stop by your DQ location Monday, March 21 for 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓮 𝓓𝓪𝔂. 🍦🍦🍦 featuring that iconic curl you love so much. pic.twitter.com/9UUdb6LtJH — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 18, 2022

Don’t be surprised if you see long lines. After canceling the annual event for two years because of the pandemic, the chain brought back the event, which is said to be a great way to celebrate warmer weather on the horizon.

Customers are limited to one free cone per person. The offer is not valid on delivery orders.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.