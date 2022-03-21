Here’s how to score free ice-cream on Free Cone Day
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Now that the official start of Spring is upon us, Dairy Queen is celebrating the season by giving customers with a sweet tooth a pretty sweet deal.
Free Cone Day returns to participating locations Monday. All day, customers can get a small vanilla cone, while supplies last.
Don’t be surprised if you see long lines. After canceling the annual event for two years because of the pandemic, the chain brought back the event, which is said to be a great way to celebrate warmer weather on the horizon.
Customers are limited to one free cone per person. The offer is not valid on delivery orders.
