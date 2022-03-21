Advertisement

Here’s how to score free ice-cream on Free Cone Day

Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones on first day of spring
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones on first day of spring(tcw-wvue)
By Brooks Baptiste
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Now that the official start of Spring is upon us, Dairy Queen is celebrating the season by giving customers with a sweet tooth a pretty sweet deal.

Free Cone Day returns to participating locations Monday. All day, customers can get a small vanilla cone, while supplies last.

Don’t be surprised if you see long lines. After canceling the annual event for two years because of the pandemic, the chain brought back the event, which is said to be a great way to celebrate warmer weather on the horizon.

Customers are limited to one free cone per person. The offer is not valid on delivery orders.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Out and About in the ATL
Out and About in the ATL | March 21-27, 2022
FILE - A sign is displayed outside a McDonald's restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des...
Fight between McDonald’s employees leads to gunfire, police looking for shooter
Severe Weather Risk Tomorrow
Monday Forecast
A Brookhaven police car is pictured outside of Penthouse ATL following an armed robbery and...
Man shoots at security guards after getting robbed at gunpoint in Brookhaven