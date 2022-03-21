Hip hop artists have chance to open for Legendz of the Streets Tour in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Legendz of the Streetz Tour, headlined by Rick Ross and featuring T.I., Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2Chainz Lil’ Kim and Boosie Badazz, is coming to Atlanta on April 1 and aspiring hip hop artists can compete for a chance to open for the tour.

Independent hip hop artists wanting to compete can enter at www.hyperverselive.com. They will receive an email with instructions for uploading their original song entry. The winning act will be announced on social media platforms a week prior to the show and will get to perform a 15-minute set at the 20,000 seat State Farm Arena. The winner of the opening act competition will also win backstage passes for 4 guests.

Songs submitted by those that don’t win the performance slot will be considered for an opening slot on up to ten other Legendz arena tour dates, including at Barclays in NYC. Anyone submitting an entry will receive long term distribution from DAT.

The tour’s first leg in 2021 drew nearly 60,000 fans, according to The Source. The second leg kicked off Feb. 3 in Columbus, Georgia. Stops so far have included New Orleans, Memphis, Miami, St. Louis and Detroit.

Tickets for the show on April 1 at State Farm Arena start at $133 plus taxes and fees for the upper level. Click here to buy tickets.

