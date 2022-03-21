Advertisement

History-making Jackson set for Senate hearing for high court

FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Feb., 18, 2022, in her office at the court in Washington. Jackson's Supreme Court nomination confirmation hearing starts March 21. If confirmed, she would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, is going before the Senate Judiciary Committee with the path to her historic confirmation seemingly clear.

Committee hearings begin Monday for the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years. She’s expected to present an opening statement late in the day, then answer questions from the committee’s 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans over the next two days.

Her testimony will give most Americans, as well as the Senate, their most extensive look yet at the Harvard-trained lawyer with a resume that includes two years as a federal public defender.

Republicans have signaled they will use her experience to brand Democrats as soft on crime.

