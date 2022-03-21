Advertisement

Legendary gospel singer LaShun Pace dead at age 60

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Beloved gospel singer LaShun Pace has passed away, her management team confirmed to CBS46. She was 60 years old.

Pace, who was a key member of gospel vocal group The Anointed Pace Sisters, died Monday morning.

The singer-songwriter was known for her hit songs “I Know I Been Changed” and “Act Like You Know.”

Her family is expected to release a statement about her passing later today.

