Legendary gospel singer LaShun Pace dead at age 60

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Beloved gospel singer LaShun Pace has passed away, her management team confirmed to CBS46. She was 60 years old.

Pace, who was a key member of gospel vocal group The Anointed Pace Sisters, died Monday morning.

The singer-songwriter was known for her hit songs “I Know I Been Changed” and “Act Like You Know.”

Her family is expected to release a statement about her passing later today.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.