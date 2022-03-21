Man arrested in Georgia on murder charges in S.C. death

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested in Georgia on charges that he killed a man last year in South Carolina.

Adeodoyin Babafemi Odutola was arrested Tuesday in Hepzibah and is jailed in Augusta awaiting extradition. South Carolina officials have charged Odutola with murder, kidnapping and first degree burglary in the death of Eldon. W. Ledford.

It’s unclear if Odutola has a lawyer to speak for him.

Ledford’s decomposing body was found in the basement of a Jackson, South Carolina, house in November. Local news outlets report Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables ruled in February that Ledford, whose hands and feet were tied, had died of blunt force trauma.

Police found Ledford’s body after a neighbor reported a foul odor coming from a house where there had been no activity for several weeks.

An officer found the back door open, a bloody shirt on the floor, open cabinets in the kitchen and burned documents on the stove and in the sink, and other rooms ransacked. After removing a piece of furniture blocking a door, Ledford’s body was found in the basement.

