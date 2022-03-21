Man injured in shooting on Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was injured in a shooting Sunday in northeast Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to Jesse Hill Jr. Drive around 6:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting and found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious and breathing and receiving medical treatment.

APD says its preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Piedmont Avenue and was the result of a dispute between the victim and a male suspect who appear to know each other.

Officers have the suspect detained at this time with charges pending.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.