Advertisement

Man injured in shooting on Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta

(WSMV)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was injured in a shooting Sunday in northeast Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to Jesse Hill Jr. Drive around 6:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting and found a male victim with a gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious and breathing and receiving medical treatment.

APD says its preliminary investigation indicates the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Piedmont Avenue and was the result of a dispute between the victim and a male suspect who appear to know each other.

Officers have the suspect detained at this time with charges pending.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams was the keynote speaker for Big Bethel AME's annual...
Stacey Abrams attends ‘Social Action Sunday’ at Big Bethel AME Church
(L) Quamaruous Nichols, (R) Shannon Jackson
Two men arrested for murder near Windsor Street SW, I-20
Cherokee County dad kills daughter before killing himself (Pictures from Chris Newhouse and...
Son reacts after Cherokee County dad kills his daughter before shooting himself
"Social Action Sunday' at Big Bethel AMC Church
"Social Action Sunday' at Big Bethel AMC Church