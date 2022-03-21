Advertisement

Man robbed at gunpoint outside Brookhaven lounge

A Brookhaven police car is pictured outside of Penthouse ATL following an armed robbery and...
A Brookhaven police car is pictured outside of Penthouse ATL following an armed robbery and shooting investigation.(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:47 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Brookhaven police are investigating after a man reported being robbed two men armed with rifles outside of a lounge along Buford Highway.

It happened early Monday morning just outside of the Penthouse ATL. According to police, the man ran inside the club after the reported robbery and shot at a security guard in the building. The guard was said to be chasing after the man inside the establishment. Law enforcement officials are still working to piece together why the man opened fire.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Three people, including the man who was allegedly robbed, were taken into custody in connection to this incident. The man faces charges for aggravated assault.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS46 for the latest updates.

