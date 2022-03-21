Out and About in the ATL | March 21-27, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Looking for something to do this week in Atlanta? Look no further. We have a variety of events happening every day this week.

MONDAY

Super Chix is celebrating its grand opening at The Avenue Peachtree City center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a live DJ, a photo booth, free swag and custard samples. First 100 people in line will receive one FREE Super Chix sandwich and a side of fries.

Singer Justin Bieber performs at 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. He’ll be back on Tuesday night.

The special Knights In Armor exhibit at Fernbank Museum of Natural History on Clifton Road in Atlanta features stunning examples of European arms and armor from a renowned collection in Italy.

“Imagine Picasso: Immersive Exhibit” is now open at the Pullman Train Yard on Rogers Street in Atlanta. The exhibit features projected images of Pablo Picasso’s most famous works using Image Totale warping techniques.

TUESDAY

Sip & Script kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Drawbar in Bellyard. Receive hands-on instruction in calligraphy while enjoying delicious, craft cocktails from Drawbar.

Hardcore punk/heavy metal comes to Tabernacle Atlanta at 7 p.m. when Ministry, Helmet, The Melvins, and Corrosion of Conformity play an all ages show.

Iya Terra plays an ages show at 7 p.m. at The Eastern on Old Flats Shoal Road in Reynolds Town. Bringing a modern-conscious approach to songwriting, Iya Terra crafts messages in love & respect.

WEDNESDAY

Enjoy free music every Wednesday by The Blair Crimmins Hooker Trio at the Southern Feedstore on Glennwood Avenue. Music starts at 8 p.m.

The Atlanta Fair continues in the Gray Lot across from Georgia Stadium on Central Avenue. Enjoy exciting rides, carnival games, fair food and more. Ends April 10.

THURSDAY

Atlanta’s home-grown Dave Matthews Band tribute, These Crowded Streets, returns to Venkmans on Ralph McGill Boulevard in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.

Brian Simpson performs 7:30 p.m. at Suite on Luckie Street in Atlanta. Simpson has works with a variety of artists from James Ingram and Anita Baker to Dave Koz and Wayman Tisdale.

Singer-songwriter, author and visual artist Bob Dylan is bringing his Rough and Rowdy Ways to The Fox Theatre at 8 p.m.

Xavier Foley’s Double Bass Concerto is happening at 8 p.m. and again on Saturday at Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Foley is already known for his expressive playing and is now developing a career as a composer and teacher.

FRIDAY

The Atlanta Hawks take on Gold State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena.

The legendary heavy metal band Judas Priest performs at 7:30 p.m. in the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

3 Redneck Tenors perform 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Strand Theatre in Marietta. The family-friendly show features music ranging from gospel to Broadway to classical along with humor.

The legendary Buddy Guy is performing with Colin James at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.

Shovels & Rope, an American folk duo from Charleston, South Carolina, brings their Manticore Tour to Variety Playhouse in Little 5 Points at 8 p.m. Their music is a blend of traditional folk, rock and roll and country rock.

SATURDAY

Soups for Peace on Huff Road Northwest is a fundraiser to support World Central Kitchen. Sample soups from local chefts and favorite home cooks, homemade breads from Alon’s Bakery, yoga, meditation, sound bowls, live music and crafts. 100% of sales will be sent to World Central Kitchen. Ticketed event.

20th Run for Angels in Newnan benefits Angel’s House, a nonprofit foster home for teens. The run and fun walk start at Greenville Street Park at 7:45 a.m.

Atlanta Science Festival’s Exploration Expo is happening in Piedmont Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be 100 interactive activities and performances that celebrate the excitement of science, tech, engineering and mathematics in Atlanta. Free family event.

Atlanta Botanical Garden is hosting a garden party to kick off spring from 5 to 9 p.m. March 26. Cocktails, live music, flower arranging demos and more. Timed entry tickets required.

The Electromatics with former Dr. John guitarist Dave Yoke, former Sean Costello pianist Matt Wauchop, and Radley Frickers on Kelly McCarty on bass perform at Blind Willies at 9 p.m. at Blind Willie’s Blues Club.

Mead & Metal, featuring live blacksmithing and a dozen local artists, returns to The Viking Alchemist Meadery in Smyrna from 1 to 6 p.m. March 26.

SUNDAY

Gypsy Kitchen on Peachtree Road NE is celebration National Paella Day from noon to 9 p.m. with 3 specialty paellas from Chef Banks. Flamingo guitarist will entertain.

Market in the Park, an event by Line Creek Brewing Bus Barn, Scoops Fayetteville and Triumph Station, is happening 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at City Center Park in Fayetteville.

Create your own secret garden terrarium at a workshop from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at PlantHouse in Decatur.

If you’d like to submit information for Out and About in the ATL, send an email with details and photos to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.