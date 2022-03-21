Shooting investigation underway on West Avenue in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Sunday.

APD says officers responded to the 1000 block of West Avenue SW around 7:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot and located an adult male with a gunshot wound. Officers say he was alert, conscious and breathing when he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

