Juvenile shot after argument escalates to gunfire in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are responding to reports of shots fired from a residential area in southwest Atlanta.

According to investigators, a juvenile was outside with a group of friends when two men pulled up near them in a white Kia. The two groups began arguing which escalated to gunfire when one of the men in the vehicle pulled out a weapon and shot the juvenile in the arm.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition remains unknown.

Police are still searching for the men in the white Kia.

An investigation remains ongoing. Community members are being asked to avoid the area surrounding Oakland Lane.

