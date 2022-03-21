Stacey Abrams attends ‘Social Action Sunday’ at Big Bethel AME Church

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Big Bethel AME Church in Atlanta held its annual “Social Action Sunday” on March 20.

Organizers preached about various challenges in the community and offered ways to find resolutions.

Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams was the keynote speaker, along with Bishop Jackson and the president of Morris Brown College.

“I’m here as an avatar for us. I’m here as a conversation about who we are. But Big Bethel, you don’t need this conversation, you have been the embodiment of faith with worth since your inception,” said Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams during the event.

The service comes as Morris Brown College receives accreditation candidacy from the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.