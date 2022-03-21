Advertisement

Stacey Abrams sues to get unlimited fundraising committee

FILE - Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a campaign rally for Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta, Nov. 2, 2020. A resurgent GOP is poised to reclaim one, if not both, chambers of Congress and retain its lock on dozens of state legislatures and governor’s offices. The turnaround — which is expected but far from assured — is fueled by an unpopular Joe Biden presidency, deep frustration with the lingering pandemic and fresh concerns about inflation, as well as the GOP having history on its side. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams wants a federal judge to let her immediately begin raising and spending unlimited sums.

Abrams sued on Monday, challenging as unconstitutional new fundraising committees created by Georgia lawmakers last year. Such leadership committees allow unlimited contributions. An incumbent governor and an opposing major party nominee can form such committees.

Abrams argues she’s the Democratic nominee because she’s unopposed and can start a leadership committee before the May 24 primary. Abrams asserts it’s unfair to let only Republican Gov. Brian Kemp raise unlimited money.

State officials say they’re seeking legal advice on whether Abrams can be considered the nominee before May 24.

