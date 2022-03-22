Advertisement

1 dead after shooting on Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in southeast Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers responded to the 2500 block of Jonesboro Road SE around 5:40 a.m. on a report of a person shot and found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The male was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

APD’s Homicide Unit responded and is working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 404-577-TIPS(8477) or e-mail the anonymous information using the online form at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

