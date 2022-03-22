Advertisement

25-year-old man found shot to death inside trailer home in southeast Atlanta

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(D-Keine)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting on Jonesboro Road after a man was found shot to death inside a trailer home.

It happened at around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers on scene confirm the man had suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

he Atlanta Police Homicide Unit was called to investigate.

At this time, CBS46 has learned the motive of the shooting appears to be narcotics related. At this time, police are searching for three people believed to be connected to the shooting.

