Another Tornado Outbreak Across the South Today

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It will be a dry and warm day in Georgia today, but a tornado outbreak is likely to our west across Mississippi and Louisiana.

Tornadoes are likely across the Dixie Alley (cbs46)

Tuesday Forecast:

Filtered sunshine and a warm breeze. Temperatures climb into the mid 70s and it stays very warm through the evening.

High: 76° Average High: 68° Chance of Rain: 10% late

What You Need to Know:

The storm system weakens considerably as it reaches Georgia tonight. Rain moves in after 9pm and heavy rain is expected through the morning commute Wednesday. The severe risk is low overnight.

Heavy rain for the morning commute. (cbs46)

After sunrise, storms may start to gain strength as they move out of Georgia into the Carolinas. There is a small chance for an isolated tornado between 7am-12pm across the eastern portion of our state.

Isolated severe storms possible in East GA (cbs46)

5% chance of a tornado across East Ga after sunrise. (cbs46)

Sunshine returns through the afternoon tomorrow and temps hit 70 once again.

