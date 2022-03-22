Atlanta city leaders are calling certain nightspots a danger and risk to the public

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Family of 24-year-old “Huncho” embraced one another after learning someone shot and killed the father this morning outside the Monaco Lounge in downtown Atlanta.

”He was the life of the party. I can’t believe this. This is hard for everybody,” said a family member who didn’t want to be identified.

Police said someone got into a fight with Huncho. It spilled into the parking lot where the attacker shot him.

“We do have some early information regarding a person of interest so we are trying to work through this at this time,” said Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, commander of Atlanta police’s Homicide Unit.

Through CBS46′s investigation into Monaco Lounge, we found police received 132 emergency calls over the last two years for a wide range of issues.

Shootings at nightspots hitting the city of Atlanta over recent years.

Last week Atlanta leaders filed a complaint against Encore Lounge on Luckie Street saying the venue was a danger to the public due to gunfire.

Court documents show 171 emergency calls to police over two years, including a shooting that left a hole in the dolphin tank at the Georgia Aquarium across from Encore.

This latest shooting at Monaco Lounge, Huncho’s family says means life now for them has changed forever.

“What I’m going to miss the most about him is....his hugs and his kisses...his hugs and his kisses,” the family member said.

In response to the latest nightspot shooting, Mayor Dickens said time is up for locations that continue to cause a danger to the public. He also said officers are going around to check that night spots are closing at the right time.

