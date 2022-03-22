Advertisement

City of Atlanta files lawsuit to shut down crime-ridden hookah bar

Outside Encore Lounge in Atlanta
Outside Encore Lounge in Atlanta(WGCL)
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Atlanta is pushing to shut down a problematic hookah bar in downtown Atlanta.

According to a lawsuit recently filed, Atlanta police have been called to the Encore Hookah Bar and Lounge at least 171 times, since February 2020.

There have been three deaths tied to the bar, including Tyshon Ross, a security guard who was shot and killed there last month.

In early March, as part of a fight that broke out at the club, a stray bullet hit the Georgia Aquarium, according to the lawsuit.

Next door, a Hyatt Place manager confirmed to CBS46 News that their security guards are now required to wear body armor while on duty.

The lawsuit calls for a Fulton County judge to grant a temporary restraining order that would immediately prohibit any business conducted on the property.

It also insists the judge declare the hookah bar a “nuisance property.”

The property owner, Habif Properties, tells CBS46 it, too, is trying to shut down the bar.

“We are continuing our legal efforts to evict Encore Lounge from the property and will fully comply with the City of Atlanta in our shared goal of removing this tenant as soon as permitted by law,” said Michael Habif, in an email to CBS46.

During a press conference on Monday, Mayor Andre Dickens said he’s committed to easing the crime surge gripping Atlanta.

“Right now, we’re 2 percent up in personal crime, 6 percent down in property crime, and I want to continue to move until we’re down in all categories of crime,” said Dickens.

