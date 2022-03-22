Crews battle house fire on Wyman Street in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fire crews responded to a house fire Monday night on Wyman Street, just off Hosea Williams Drive in southeast Atlanta.

The homeowner tells CBS46 she is devastated that this fire happened but luckily no one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

“My nephew is staying here. There isn’t any lights on, no gas, so how did the house catch fire, I don’t know?” said Portia Heard, homeowner.

Atlanta Fire Rescue says the fire is now out and there is significant damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

