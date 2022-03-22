FIRST ALERT: Storms and heavy rain for Wednesday morning commute

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The storm system that brought tornadoes to Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi moves into north Georgia late Tuesday night into Wednesday. It should weaken as it moves through, but downpours with lightning are likely, and there is a low risk of severe storms late Tuesday night and Wednesday. The greatest threat of strong to severe storms is south and east of Atlanta where there is a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. There is a low to moderate risk of strong straight-line winds in those areas, and a very low risk of isolated tornadoes. The severe risk is a level 1 out of 5 in most of north Georgia north of I-85.

Severe Risk Wednesday (CBS46)

Storm Timing (CBS46)

The morning commute will be slowed by the line of storms moving through north Georgia. It looks soggy through about 9-10 am in Atlanta, and there is a lower risk of pop-up showers/storms in the midday and afternoon before a cold front comes through Wednesday evening. It will be another relatively warm day with highs in the 70s. The humidity will increase Wednesday afternoon before falling sharply as the front passes Wednesday night.

Cooler weather is in the forecast for Thursday through the weekend. It looks dry with highs in the low to mid 60s Thursday, and in the low 60s Friday through Sunday. Another warm-up is ahead for early next week and it should stay dry through the middle of the week.

Temperature Trend (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.