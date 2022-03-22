LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee formed in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a new initiative inside the Fulton County District Attorney’s office. They’re rolling out one of the first LGBTQ+ advisory committees in the South. There’s one common goal: how to make the LGBTQ+ community feel safer, especially if they’ve been victims of crime.

The Fulton County Deputy DA who spearheaded the advisory committee, says it’s an issue close to his heart. Will Wooten was in the closet in Tennessee, fearing repercussions of being gay.

“When I was up there - the law was that people could be fired for being gay,” said Wooten.

Now in Atlanta, he worked to create one of the first LGBTQ+ advisory committees; it’ll include 28 inaugural members.

“And we wanted to make sure we intentionally included people from every letter in LGBTQ+; we wanted to include people from communities of color because the dynamics are different,” said Wooten.

Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community is no stranger to crime. In August, a man who was found bloody and unconscious on the train tracks in Buckhead, Joshua Dowd, is Asian and openly gay. Police haven’t called it a hate crime. But the committee hopes they’ll help law enforcement recognize anything suspicious.

“The LGBTQ community doesn’t feel comfortable, historically hasn’t felt comfortable coming to law enforcement,” said Wooten.

The committee will come up with ways to help train police on things like implicit bias.

“To make sure that they recognize when something is not vandalism, but it’s vandalism based on hate,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis.

But the work isn’t over yet, because hate crimes are severely underreported across the country, according to the FBI.

“We know that they are underrepresented, that is why the training is so important,” said Willis.

Their office also just filled a new role for a victim advocate directed towards hate crime. The Department of Justice only funded seven of these programs across the country.

