License plate cameras helping to reduce crime in two metro Atlanta communities

License plate reading camera in Wichita, Kansas
License plate reading camera in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH 12)
By Adam Murphy
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No matter where you turn, crime is a major concern in metro Atlanta. In Gwinnett County, car break-ins top the list.

In 2020, thieves reportedly broke into 26 cars into two hours at several hotels in the area. Now, the Gwinnett Place and Sugarloaf Community Improvement Districts are fighting back.

Both CIDs have installed a total of 78 license plate cameras as a result. As a result, the 2020-2021 crime stats show a 53% decline in commercial burglaries; 23% decline in car break-ins; and 5% decline in residential burglaries.

The cameras also helped Gwinnett Police recover more than 100 stolen vehicles and track down more than 90 wanted people.

Flock’s license plate readers aren’t just in Gwinnett. They are scattered around metro Atlanta and are being used in other counties like Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton.

