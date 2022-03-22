Men sought who purchased thousands with stolen credit cards from Best Buy

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for two individuals who purchased thousands of dollars worth of merchandise with stolen credit cards from an electronics store in Sandy Springs.

Sandy Springs Police say on March 13, two males committed an entering-auto, stole the victim’s wallet, and then used the credit cards to purchase over $11,000 from Best Buy.

If you recognize these men or have any information regarding this crime, contact Det. Needham at CNeedham@SandySpringsGa.gov or submit a tip via Crime Stoppers ATL by clicking here.

