Police investigating fatal shooting along Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta

Heavy police presence can be seen on Trinity Avenue as officers respond to person shot call.
Heavy police presence can be seen on Trinity Avenue as officers respond to person shot call.(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting along Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta.

Details remain limited at this time, but APD confirms at least one person is dead.

This is a developing story. CBS46 has a crew on scene and will have the latest update as more information becomes available.

