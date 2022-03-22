Police investigating fatal shooting along Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting along Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta.

Details remain limited at this time, but APD confirms at least one person is dead.

This is a developing story. CBS46 has a crew on scene and will have the latest update as more information becomes available.

Related Stories

Atlanta Police investigating fatal shooting near Forsyth, Trinity Avenue

City of Atlanta files lawsuit to shut down crime-ridden hookah bar

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.