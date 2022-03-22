Advertisement

Police surround bus on Interstate 85 near Indian Trail, road closures in place

BUS INCIDENT I-85 INDIAN TRAIL
BUS INCIDENT I-85 INDIAN TRAIL(WGCL)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are on the scene of an incident on Interstate 85 NB at Indian Trail Lilburn Road in Gwinnett County. The call came in at 9:23 a.m.

Police say that there is a man with a gun on the bus. The driver has been evacuated but police are not sure if all passengers have been evacuated. No injuries reported at this time.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate are closed at this time. CBS46 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.

