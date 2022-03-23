Advertisement

$1.1B Georgia refunds could begin in weeks as Kemp signs law

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill to give state income refunds of more than $1.1 billion on...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs a bill to give state income refunds of more than $1.1 billion on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Georgia capitol in Atlanta. The measure gives refunds of $250 to $500 to people who filed tax returns for 2020 and 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)(Jeff Amy | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Special state income tax refunds paid out of Georgia’s historic budget surplus could be on their way to taxpayers in six to eight weeks.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed the $1.1 billion refund plan into law. The Republican Kemp says the state is giving back money that “quite honestly, we didn’t need this year.”

The law will give a $250 refund to single filers, $375 to single adults who head a household with dependents and $500 to married couples filing jointly.

The refund would only be paid to people who filed tax returns for both the 2020 and 2021 tax years.

