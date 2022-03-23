Advertisement

Atlanta Police investigating shooting of female teen in southwest Atlanta

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.(WAFF)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3200 block of Stone Road SW in southwest Atlanta involving a female teenager.

MAP OF AREA

Police say that the teen was transported to a hospital for further medical treatment. Police say she was in critical condition at time of transport.

At this time it is unknown why she was shot or if anyone was arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for an update.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia state Capitol
Tensions flare over Georgia’s Mental Health Parity Act
Lawyers file $350-million-dollar lawsuit
Amazon is facing a $350M lawsuit for not providing safety gear to two drivers
DeKalb County police searching for hit and run driver
DeKalb County police searching for hit and run driver
Mother terrified after bullets fly into her DeKalb County bedroom
Mother terrified after bullets fly into her DeKalb County bedroom