Atlanta Police investigating shooting of female teen in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3200 block of Stone Road SW in southwest Atlanta involving a female teenager.

MAP OF AREA

Police say that the teen was transported to a hospital for further medical treatment. Police say she was in critical condition at time of transport.

At this time it is unknown why she was shot or if anyone was arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for an update.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.