Atlanta restaurants struggle to recover two years after pandemic shutdown

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The pandemic changed our lives. Two years ago, Gov. Brian Kemp shut down much of the state, including restaurants and bars. The hospitality industry as changed, and there is still a road to recovery ahead.

Asian Kitchen in Roswell is a popular spot for locals, even attracting the attention of CBS46 in 2019. The received our “Golden Spatula Award,” getting a perfect 100 score from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

But the March 25 shutdown ordered by Kemp in 2020 became costly to restaurants and other businesses.

“The industry laid off about 300,000 workers, out of about half a million workers,” said Karen Bremmer, president of Georgia Restaurant Association .

Bremmer says Asian Kitchen is not alone -- the industry took a big economic hit.

“That was a loss of over $300 million out of people’s life savings out of people’s putting their homes on the market and moving into an apartment,” said Bremmer. “It touched so many people in so many ways with the lack of financial resources, quite honestly.”

It’s still hard for some to fully recover

“I worry about them. This is one of those industries that really got clobbered,” said David Winner, restaurant-goer.

Asian Kitchen’s dine-in is still closed.

“The reality is we know that the gas price is up. The food price is up. So the only way that we can keep the menu the same price, is to cut the labor costs,” said Jeni Tjoewan, who runs Asian Kitchen.

Opening restaurant seating would require hiring at least three more customers.

But loyal customers miss the way things were.

“It was a little more homey, comfortable, and when it’s barren... it feels a little awkward, and strange,” said Winner.

Many are still feeling the loss of community and connection.

“But I hope we’re turning the corner now,” said Winner.

They’re hopeful they’ll bounce back one day soon.

“Every day is like a blessing. I can still can wake up. Have a job, have something to do,” said Tjoewan.

CBS46 reached out to Kemp’s office; his staff said he was unavailable to comment.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.