Caught on Camera: Woman robbed at gunpoint, Atlanta police searching for culprit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person they say robbed a woman at gunpoint near Peachtree Road.

It happened at around 8:20 p.m. on March 12.

In a video posted to the APD youtube page, cameras capture a person approaching the woman’s vehicle, getting in her car and shortly after leaving with her belongings. Police have not detailed what exactly was taken.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online . Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2.,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

