Clayton County police responding to officer-involved shooting in Jonesboro
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Jonesboro.
It happened at around 6 a.m. along Jenni Circle. Details remain limited at this time, but police tell CBS46 the officer is reportedly doing okay.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown. CBS46 has a crew en route to the scene and will have the latest details as they develop.
