Clayton County police responding to officer-involved shooting in Jonesboro

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Jonesboro.

It happened at around 6 a.m. along Jenni Circle. Details remain limited at this time, but police tell CBS46 the officer is reportedly doing okay.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown. CBS46 has a crew en route to the scene and will have the latest details as they develop.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.