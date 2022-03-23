Advertisement

Clayton County police responding to officer-involved shooting in Jonesboro

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Jonesboro.

It happened at around 6 a.m. along Jenni Circle. Details remain limited at this time, but police tell CBS46 the officer is reportedly doing okay.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown. CBS46 has a crew en route to the scene and will have the latest details as they develop.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

corte de energía
Crash along Lawrenceville Highway leaves nearly 2,000 customers without power
FIRST ALERT: Heavy downpours move in overnight, severe storms possible
This screen grab from video shows a rare multi-vortex tornado in the direction of Arabi as seen...
VIDEO: Tornadoes devastate parts of Orleans, St. Bernard Parishes
LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee formed in Atlanta
LGBTQ advisory committee formed