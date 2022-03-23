Crash along Lawrenceville Highway leaves nearly 2,000 customers without power

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A car accident along Lawrenceville Highway and Pleasant Hill Road left 1,954 Georgia Power customers without electricity.

Police say a vehicle hit a power pole in the area early Wednesday morning causing the pole to visibly break in half.

Georgia Power said it was actively working to get power restored to those affected.

Meanwhile, the crash is being investigated. The condition of the driver remains unknown.

This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.