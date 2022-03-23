Family pleads for driver to come forward after man hit, killed in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was hit and killed while crossing the street.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Redan and Panola Roads.

Jonathan McKenzie was hit and killed. His family said the 29-year-old was on his way home from the bus stop after work when he was hit trying to cross the street.

Police said McKenzie was crossing Redan Road when a car, believed to be speeding, hit him while traveling north on Panola Road. The driver did not stop. Police do not have a description of the vehicle.

Vernita Arnold dropped her son off at work earlier in the day having no idea that would be the last time she saw him. She received a knock on the door from police late Tuesday night.

“He always played the gospel, read his bible, go to church, he was that kind of person,” Arnold said of her son.

His family describes McKenzie as a good person. He was the father of an eight-year-old son.

His mother and grieving siblings beg the driver to come forward.

“Please turn yourself in cause you took something from me,” said Arnold.“ You ran away and left him in the street like a dog.”

McKenzie’s younger brother, DeMason Roberts, said, “Turn yourself in, show yourself, reveal yourself because he didn’t deserve that. You could have helped him out.”

