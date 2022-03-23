Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Heavy downpours move in overnight, severe storms possible Wednesday

CBS46 News at 9 p.m. (M-F PeachtreeTV) - VOD
By Jennifer Valdez
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A line of strong storms that has a history of producing tornadoes and severe thunderstorms will weaken as it approaches North Georgia. This same system produced a confirmed tornado over New Orleans late Tuesday night. Although the storms will be weaker as they move over Georgia, we will still see periods of heavy rain and a chance of severe storms Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning
Wednesday morning(CBS46)

The heavy rain moves in after midnight, and will continue through Wednesday morning’s commute. As the line of storms moves east of Metro Atlanta in the mid/late afternoon, some of the storms could be severe. The strongest storms could produce an isolated tornado, strong damaging winds, large hail, and very heavy downpours. The chance of rain ends in the early afternoon, with little/no rain expected through the rest of the day.

Severe threat Wednesday
Severe threat Wednesday(CBS46)

Cooler temperatures arrive Thursday and continue through the weekend. Highs will only reach the low 60s. It will also be breezy this weekend, making those temperatures feel even cooler.

Temperatures this week
Temperatures this week(CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Storm Timing
FIRST ALERT: Storms and heavy rain for Wednesday morning commute
Tornadoes are likely across the Dixie Alley
Another Tornado Outbreak Across the South Today
Heavy rain arrives tonight
FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain arrives tonight
First Alert: Rain and storms Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms Wednesday, severe storms possible