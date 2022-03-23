FIRST ALERT: Heavy downpours move in overnight, severe storms possible Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A line of strong storms that has a history of producing tornadoes and severe thunderstorms will weaken as it approaches North Georgia. This same system produced a confirmed tornado over New Orleans late Tuesday night. Although the storms will be weaker as they move over Georgia, we will still see periods of heavy rain and a chance of severe storms Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning (CBS46)

The heavy rain moves in after midnight, and will continue through Wednesday morning’s commute. As the line of storms moves east of Metro Atlanta in the mid/late afternoon, some of the storms could be severe. The strongest storms could produce an isolated tornado, strong damaging winds, large hail, and very heavy downpours. The chance of rain ends in the early afternoon, with little/no rain expected through the rest of the day.

Severe threat Wednesday (CBS46)

Cooler temperatures arrive Thursday and continue through the weekend. Highs will only reach the low 60s. It will also be breezy this weekend, making those temperatures feel even cooler.

Temperatures this week (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.