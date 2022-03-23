Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Rain moves out this afternoon, sunshine returns

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Heavy rain continues through mid-morning, gradually drying out through the afternoon. An isolated strong storm is possible across East GA before 2pm.

A nice afternoon ahead after morning rain
A nice afternoon ahead after morning rain(cbs46)

High: 71°

Average High: 68°

Chance of rain: 80%AM

What you need to know:

Dry weather takes over through the end of the week and the weekend. A couple of dry cold fronts move through Thursday and Friday, bringing much cooler air into North Georgia for the weekend. It will be windy Friday and Saturday, and highs through the weekend top out in the low 60s.

Cooler air arrives for the weekend
Cooler air arrives for the weekend(cbs46)

