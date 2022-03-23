FIRST ALERT: Rain moving out of North Georgia, cooler temperatures tonight

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A cold front pushing through North Georgia with spark a few more showers east of Metro Atlanta before we finally dry out. Tonight will be rain-free and cooler, with lows dropping to the mid to low 40s.

Tonight (CBS46)

Temperatures will remain chilly through the rest of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will only reach the mid to low 60s through Sunday.

Thursday Forecast:

Thursday will be GORGEOUS! Skies will be mostly sunny with a cool high temperatures of 65. It will remain breezy, with winds out of the west at 10-20 mph.

Highs this week (CBS46)

The coolest night will be Saturday night. Lows will drop to the 30s! Areas in far North Georgia will flirt with freezing temperatures, so if you live in far North Georgia, cover any sensitive plants before you head to bed Saturday night. The good news, the warm weather returns next week!

