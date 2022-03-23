Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan writes ‘thank you’ letter to fans

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Atlanta Falcon’s player Matt Ryan wrote a lengthy thank you letter to Atlanta that he released on social media and placed in the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

In his letter, Ryan said that he thought he would retire as a Falcon. He told fans that he never thought he would spend a decade playing for the fans of Atlanta and told them that they made it all worth it.

Thank you, Atlanta.



- Matt, Sarah, Marshall and Johnny pic.twitter.com/hl0sE1o7A8 — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) March 23, 2022

During Ryan’s time in Atlanta, he earned four Pro Bowl bids and a first-team All-Pro. He also helped team get to a Super Bowl. Additionally, Ryan threw 37 passing touchdowns, which is the 9th most in NFL history. He also tossed an additional 20-plus TDs in 13 consecutive seasons, according to the NFL.

Ryan was part of 6 teams in Atlanta that earned 10-plus wins.

Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

