Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan writes ‘thank you’ letter to fans

FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws during the first half of an NFL...
FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Falcons owner Arthur Blank says the team must have a succession plan at quarterback even while counting on Matt Ryan to continue as the starter in 2022.(AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Former Atlanta Falcon’s player Matt Ryan wrote a lengthy thank you letter to Atlanta that he released on social media and placed in the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

In his letter, Ryan said that he thought he would retire as a Falcon. He told fans that he never thought he would spend a decade playing for the fans of Atlanta and told them that they made it all worth it.

During Ryan’s time in Atlanta, he earned four Pro Bowl bids and a first-team All-Pro. He also helped team get to a Super Bowl. Additionally, Ryan threw 37 passing touchdowns, which is the 9th most in NFL history. He also tossed an additional 20-plus TDs in 13 consecutive seasons, according to the NFL.

Ryan was part of 6 teams in Atlanta that earned 10-plus wins.

Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

