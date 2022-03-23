Guilty verdict in Atlanta City Hall corruption trial

ATLANTA (AP) — A jury has found a political operative and former Atlanta city employee guilty on charges including money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery that resulted from a long-running federal investigation into corruption at City Hall.

Mitzi Bickers was the first person to go to trial in the investigation into corruption during former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed’s administration.

Media outlets reported that the jury of six men and six women found her guilty Wednesday on nine of twelve counts.

Bickers was accused of using her influence to funnel roughly $17 million in business to two city contractors and their businesses in exchange for about $2 million in bribes.

