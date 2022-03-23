Advertisement

Guilty verdict in Atlanta City Hall corruption trial

Mitzi Bickers
Mitzi Bickers(CBS46)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A jury has found a political operative and former Atlanta city employee guilty on charges including money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery that resulted from a long-running federal investigation into corruption at City Hall.

Mitzi Bickers was the first person to go to trial in the investigation into corruption during former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed’s administration.

Media outlets reported that the jury of six men and six women found her guilty Wednesday on nine of twelve counts.

Bickers was accused of using her influence to funnel roughly $17 million in business to two city contractors and their businesses in exchange for about $2 million in bribes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jonathan McKenzie was hit and killed crossing the street in DeKalb County.
Family pleads for driver to come forward after man hit, killed in DeKalb County
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
Jonesboro High football coach charged with sexual assault, child molestation
Jaylin Backman
Man who pulled out gun on bus in metro Atlanta identified