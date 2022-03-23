Jonesboro High football coach charged with sexual assault, child molestation

JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta high school coach is facing serious charges against a child.

CBS46 has learned that on March 18, Clayton County School Police arrested 37-year-old Marcus Allen on several charges, including sexual assault and child molestation.

According to the school’s website, Allen is an assistant football coach at Jonesboro High School.

The Clayton County School District issued the following statement in response to the investigation.

“The leadership of Clayton County Public Schools is aware of an ongoing investigation at Jonesboro High School. The district will follow its standard protocols in dealing with this personnel matter. Due to the ongoing status of this investigation, we are unable to offer any further comment.”

