Advertisement

Jonesboro High football coach charged with sexual assault, child molestation

(WRDW)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta high school coach is facing serious charges against a child.

CBS46 has learned that on March 18, Clayton County School Police arrested 37-year-old Marcus Allen on several charges, including sexual assault and child molestation.

According to the school’s website, Allen is an assistant football coach at Jonesboro High School.

The Clayton County School District issued the following statement in response to the investigation.

“The leadership of Clayton County Public Schools is aware of an ongoing investigation at Jonesboro High School. The district will follow its standard protocols in dealing with this personnel matter. Due to the ongoing status of this investigation, we are unable to offer any further comment.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jonathan McKenzie was hit and killed crossing the street in DeKalb County.
Family pleads for driver to come forward after man hit, killed in DeKalb County
Mitzi Bickers
Guilty verdict in Atlanta City Hall corruption trial
Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But...
Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspection
Jaylin Backman
Man who pulled out gun on bus in metro Atlanta identified