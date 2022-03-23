Security measures for passengers on Greyhound, other public transportation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Greyhound passengers traveling through metro Atlanta were shocked to hear of a suspected armed gunman on a bus in Gwinnett County.

According to Gwinnett County police, a man acting erratically pulled out a gun on the Greyhound bus early Tuesday morning.

The incident has some passengers questioning how safe using Greyhound is.

“At one point it’s cheapest for traveling, but now I see it’s not as safe as it was,” Andrekus Gibbs, a passenger, said.

According to Greyhound’s website, no weapons are allowed on the bus and you’re not allowed to disturb the driver or other passengers.

CBS46 reached out to Greyhound for more specifics on their safety process, but have not heard back yet.

Passengers told CBS46 once you’re on the bus, you’re on your own.

“There is no security process, they don’t check you,” Angel Harden, a passenger, said. “They don’t pat you down, anybody could have anything on them, they need security.”

CBS46 also checked with other transportation companies in the metro, like Amtrak, which requires firearms to be checked before departure and a declaration form is required.

According to Amtrak’s website, the firearm also can’t be in your carry-on.

Companies like Amtrak and MARTA also have their own police departments.

“Those bus drivers could also be fearing for their lives, not knowing who they’re picking up,” Harden said.

